Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,638 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises 1.1% of Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $5,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 675.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 655,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,926,000 after buying an additional 570,901 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,019,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,638,000 after buying an additional 373,164 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 11,390.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 316,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,701,000 after buying an additional 313,912 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 987,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,461,000 after buying an additional 285,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,739,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,380,000 after buying an additional 198,105 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.08. The stock had a trading volume of 603,607 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

