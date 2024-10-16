Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Invests $540,000 in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 250.0% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.46. 990,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,951,016. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $36.33 and a twelve month high of $50.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.84.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

