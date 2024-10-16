Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,613 shares during the period. BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF accounts for 2.5% of Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. owned about 0.70% of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF worth $12,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,794,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. RPOA Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. RPOA Advisors Inc. now owns 27,895,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,706,000 after buying an additional 1,083,401 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Finally, Second Line Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 87,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after buying an additional 8,298 shares during the last quarter.

BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BKAG stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.60. 11,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,515. BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $39.22 and a twelve month high of $43.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.94.

BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Increases Dividend

BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.1546 dividend. This is an increase from BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

The BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (BKAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Total Return index. The fund tracks a broad index of US investment-grade fixed income securities, including Treasurys, agencies, CMBS, ABS and corporates. BKAG was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

