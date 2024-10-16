Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Has $455,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Free Report) by 36.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,178 shares during the quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. owned about 0.35% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 81.8% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 278.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 76,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 10,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 241,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,535,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter.

BSMT remained flat at $23.21 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 51,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,243. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.09. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.80 and a 1 year high of $23.59.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

