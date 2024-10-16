Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Has $1.42 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 4.7% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,657,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Stage Harbor Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Safeguard Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 24.8% in the third quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 15.1% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 15,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Sterling Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the third quarter valued at about $294,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Invesco QQQ stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $490.53. The stock had a trading volume of 6,797,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,060,172. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $342.35 and a one year high of $503.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $474.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $464.10.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

