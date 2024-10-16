Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 2,577 BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKSE)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKSE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Separately, RPOA Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. RPOA Advisors Inc. now owns 643,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter.

BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of BKSE stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.16. 1,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,101. BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.88 and a fifty-two week high of $103.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.28. The stock has a market cap of $124.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.19.

BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF (BKSE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of small-cap stocks that cover the bottom 3-10% capitalization of the US equity market. BKSE was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

