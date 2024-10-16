Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Netflix, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Netflix in a research report issued on Sunday, October 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now forecasts that the Internet television network will post earnings of $5.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.64. The consensus estimate for Netflix’s current full-year earnings is $19.08 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q2 2025 earnings at $5.57 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $5.36 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.26 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $24.16 EPS.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Netflix from $735.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Netflix from $685.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. China Renaissance started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $680.00 target price for the company. Argus increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $702.79.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $705.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.99, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $690.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $653.04. Netflix has a 1-year low of $344.73 and a 1-year high of $736.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total value of $785,254.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,043,019.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total transaction of $785,254.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,043,019.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.43, for a total value of $16,163,976.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 57 shares in the company, valued at $35,991.51. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 225,167 shares of company stock worth $150,492,460. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of Netflix by 0.9% during the second quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Meritas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its holdings in Netflix by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in Netflix by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

