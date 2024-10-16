SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ:LAES) Short Interest Up 13.3% in September

SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ:LAES – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the September 15th total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 9.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

SEALSQ Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:LAES opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. SEALSQ has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $3.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEALSQ

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SEALSQ stock. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ:LAES – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 649,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned 3.83% of SEALSQ at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Maxim Group cut their price objective on SEALSQ from $2.25 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

About SEALSQ

SEALSQ Corp, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor chips in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers semiconductors, such as VaultIC secure elements, secure arm platform, and smart card reader chips; identity provisioning services, such as IoT device provisioning and chip provisioning; and managed PKI for IoT solutions and trust services.

