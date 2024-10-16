SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 13.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,801 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 134,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,310,000 after buying an additional 3,106 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 74,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA MLPX opened at $56.93 on Wednesday. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $57.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.46.

About Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

