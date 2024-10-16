SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Free Report) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,260 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,379 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.87% of Southern First Bancshares worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 413,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,125,000 after purchasing an additional 16,012 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 323,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,444,000 after acquiring an additional 10,138 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 151,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after acquiring an additional 32,621 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 92,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 7,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 36.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 54,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 14,545 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern First Bancshares alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Leighton M. Cubbage sold 2,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $83,724.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,746.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Leighton M. Cubbage sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $40,015.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,633.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leighton M. Cubbage sold 2,515 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $83,724.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,746.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,549 shares of company stock valued at $178,118. 7.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southern First Bancshares Stock Up 2.9 %

Southern First Bancshares stock opened at $36.74 on Wednesday. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $24.98 and a one year high of $39.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.58 and a 200 day moving average of $30.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $299.65 million, a PE ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 0.81.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $54.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Southern First Bancshares

About Southern First Bancshares

(Free Report)

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. The company accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.