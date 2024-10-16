SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $6.25 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for 0.7% of SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grassi Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,283,000. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 129,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,566,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 17,378 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 19.1% during the first quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 38,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,823,000 after purchasing an additional 6,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on Amgen from $360.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 target price (down from $310.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of Amgen to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.95.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN opened at $326.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $325.97 and a 200-day moving average of $311.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.61. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $249.70 and a twelve month high of $346.85.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 161.72%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

