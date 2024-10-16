SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $4.47 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,299 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 0.5% of SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 199.3% during the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Walmart from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Walmart to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.96.

Walmart Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of WMT stock opened at $81.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $81.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $2,056,445.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,931,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,589,163.61. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $926,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 632,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,648,499. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $2,056,445.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,931,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,589,163.61. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,335,272 shares of company stock worth $958,101,276 over the last three months. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.