SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $1.98 Million Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 525.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 254,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,615,000 after buying an additional 213,835 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,461,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,704,000 after purchasing an additional 149,765 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 29.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 643,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,724,000 after purchasing an additional 147,406 shares during the period. Nepc LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 53.2% in the first quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 392,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,813,000 after purchasing an additional 136,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 186.1% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 176,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,896,000 after purchasing an additional 114,658 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of VXF opened at $186.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $177.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.61. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $131.80 and a 12 month high of $187.41.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.