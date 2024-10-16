SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Acquires 185 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $1,077,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,898,000 after purchasing an additional 21,997 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 267.1% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $582.26 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $563.19 and its 200-day moving average is $544.07. The stock has a market cap of $502.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $588.05.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

