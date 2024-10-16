Scroll Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $259.43 Million (SCR)

Scroll (SCR) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 16th. Over the last seven days, Scroll has traded up 24.2% against the US dollar. Scroll has a total market capitalization of $259.43 million and approximately $10.52 million worth of Scroll was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scroll token can now be purchased for about $1.37 or 0.00002015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000073 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $169.09 or 0.00249586 BTC.

Scroll Token Profile

Scroll’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 190,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Scroll is scroll.io/blog. The official website for Scroll is scroll.io. Scroll’s official Twitter account is @scroll_zkp.

Buying and Selling Scroll

According to CryptoCompare, “Scroll (SCR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Scroll platform. Scroll has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 190,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Scroll is 1.38083367 USD and is up 10.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $12,057,701.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://scroll.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scroll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scroll should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scroll using one of the exchanges listed above.

