Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Purchased by OLIO Financial Planning

OLIO Financial Planning increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of OLIO Financial Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. OLIO Financial Planning owned 0.07% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $7,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHE. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 42.1% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 17,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 22.5% in the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 41,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 7,653 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 291,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $28.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,042. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $30.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.81.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

