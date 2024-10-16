Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Holdings Raised by Stableford Capital II LLC

Stableford Capital II LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 88,950,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,875,402,000 after buying an additional 37,333,485 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 14.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,986,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,712,897,000 after acquiring an additional 10,606,191 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 35.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,640,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $635,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069,395 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,944,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,364,000. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:SLB opened at $43.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.51. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $38.66 and a 1-year high of $61.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.95%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $6,056,326.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 247,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,432,012.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 50,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $2,499,397.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,141,615.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $6,056,326.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,432,012.81. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,716 shares of company stock worth $9,048,624 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.19.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SLB

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.