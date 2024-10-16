Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,880 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 11.8% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 57.5% in the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 2,004 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Salesforce from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Salesforce from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.74.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.42, for a total value of $1,211,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,514 shares in the company, valued at $34,181,807.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total transaction of $105,637.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,921.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.42, for a total transaction of $1,211,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,514 shares in the company, valued at $34,181,807.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,412 shares of company stock worth $20,212,507. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CRM traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $286.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 586,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,433,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.68 and a 52-week high of $318.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $263.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.78%.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

