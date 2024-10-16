Safeguard Financial LLC Takes Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Safeguard Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Marriott International by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 63,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, GenWealth Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MAR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $268.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $263.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $252.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.65.

Marriott International Price Performance

MAR stock opened at $260.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $236.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.02. The company has a market capitalization of $74.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.59. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.75 and a 1-year high of $264.14.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 239.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 26.01%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

