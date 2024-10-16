Safeguard Financial LLC Takes $268,000 Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Safeguard Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 421.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 25.8% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAI stock opened at $30.96 on Wednesday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $24.83 and a 52-week high of $32.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.02 and its 200 day moving average is $30.39.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

