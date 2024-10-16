Safeguard Financial LLC Has $694,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Safeguard Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 15,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 210,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83,244 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 3,983 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $669,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $114,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,112. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.95, for a total value of $247,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,324 shares in the company, valued at $4,342,143.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $114,576.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,334 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,112. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,926 shares of company stock worth $32,251,590 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Alphabet from $204.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.90.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $166.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.57. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.46 and a 52-week high of $193.31.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.22 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

