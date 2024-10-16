Safeguard Financial LLC Has $4.14 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Safeguard Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.0% of Safeguard Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Safeguard Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86.4% in the first quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $532.98 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $375.95 and a fifty-two week high of $537.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $515.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $497.66.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

