Safeguard Financial LLC Has $246,000 Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Safeguard Financial LLC lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 3,345.6% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 179,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,391,000 after acquiring an additional 174,171 shares in the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 253,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,412,000 after acquiring an additional 9,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $175.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.08. The company has a market cap of $241.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.03 and a fifty-two week high of $183.41.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.32% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 78.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BNP Paribas started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.92.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

