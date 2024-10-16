Safeguard Financial LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Safeguard Financial LLC cut its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Safeguard Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,112,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,825,266,000 after acquiring an additional 8,492,105 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,903,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,723,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,045 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $78,567,000. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 180.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 904,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,472,000 after buying an additional 581,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $52,989,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR opened at $118.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.40. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $120.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

