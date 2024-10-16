Safeguard Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 2,770 Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Safeguard Financial LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 0.6 %

NVO stock opened at $117.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.02 and a 200 day moving average of $131.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.49 billion, a PE ratio of 40.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $92.94 and a 52 week high of $148.15.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 87.43% and a net margin of 34.86%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.5126 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.17.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

