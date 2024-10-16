RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Bill Few Associates Inc.

Bill Few Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Briaud Financial Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 64.1% during the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in RTX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in RTX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of RTX opened at $124.92 on Wednesday. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $72.48 and a 52-week high of $126.82. The company has a market capitalization of $166.08 billion, a PE ratio of 48.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.29 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RTX. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of RTX from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other RTX news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,725,966.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other RTX news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,725,966.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $482,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,090,026. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

