RPMGlobal Holdings Limited (ASX:RUL) Insider Paul Scurrah Acquires 8,550 Shares

RPMGlobal Holdings Limited (ASX:RUL – Get Free Report) insider Paul Scurrah bought 8,550 shares of RPMGlobal stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.90 ($1.95) per share, with a total value of A$24,795.00 ($16,640.94).
RPMGlobal Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.35.
About RPMGlobal
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than RPMGlobal
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Buy Now or Wait for Earnings?
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Abbott’s Growth and Dividends Make It a Smart Portfolio Pick
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Citigroup Faces Growing Troubles: Could the Industry Be at Risk?
Receive News & Ratings for RPMGlobal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPMGlobal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.