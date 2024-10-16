RPMGlobal Holdings Limited (ASX:RUL) Insider Paul Scurrah Acquires 8,550 Shares

RPMGlobal Holdings Limited (ASX:RUL – Get Free Report) insider Paul Scurrah bought 8,550 shares of RPMGlobal stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.90 ($1.95) per share, with a total value of A$24,795.00 ($16,640.94).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.35.

About RPMGlobal

RPMGlobal Holdings Limited develops and provides mining software solutions in Australia, Asia, the Americas, Africa, and Europe. It operates through Software and Advisory divisions. The company provides software licensing, consulting, implementation, and support services; and technical, advisory, and training services.

