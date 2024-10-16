RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.51

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This is a positive change from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

RPM International has increased its dividend by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 51 years. RPM International has a dividend payout ratio of 33.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect RPM International to earn $6.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.0%.

RPM opened at $132.60 on Wednesday. RPM International has a 12 month low of $88.84 and a 12 month high of $134.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.48. The firm has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.09. RPM International had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 26.82%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RPM International will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 1,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total value of $171,031.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,339 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,890.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total value of $171,031.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,339 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,890.81. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 57,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total transaction of $6,625,052.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,039,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,590,982.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,691 shares of company stock worth $7,202,419. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RPM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of RPM International from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on RPM International from $136.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on RPM International from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com upgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on RPM International from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.70.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

