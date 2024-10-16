Royal Bank of Canada Raises Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) Price Target to $217.00

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $201.00 to $217.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.13.

NYSE LNG traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $183.07. 578,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,760,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $41.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $182.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.00. Cheniere Energy has a one year low of $152.31 and a one year high of $193.16.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 39.42%. On average, analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,868 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 10.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,688 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

