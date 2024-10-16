Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $219,000 in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,011 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in T. Syon Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 16,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 5,269 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 130,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 29,757 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in AT&T by 4.2% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 135,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 5,422 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in AT&T by 7.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 29,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. increased its holdings in AT&T by 3.1% in the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 354,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,243,000 after buying an additional 10,546 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE T opened at $21.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.89. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.23 and a 52-week high of $22.34.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The company had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on T shares. Scotiabank downgraded AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded AT&T to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AT&T

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.