Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.50 Million Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 26.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter valued at about $8,831,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 4.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 121,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 24.5% during the first quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 58.6% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 41,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,095,000 after purchasing an additional 15,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 40,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,877,000 after acquiring an additional 12,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Argus upgraded Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.44.

Zoetis Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE ZTS opened at $192.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.80 and a 1-year high of $201.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.57 and a 200-day moving average of $176.58. The company has a market cap of $87.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.89.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 50.67%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 33.86%.

About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.