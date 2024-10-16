Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 59.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 47,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 17,799 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 49.9% in the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 9.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.54.

Pfizer Stock Up 1.3 %

PFE stock opened at $29.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -491.00, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $33.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.41.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently -2,800.00%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

