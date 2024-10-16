Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,807 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,893 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up about 1.4% of Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,957 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 9,689 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the first quarter valued at $3,412,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 85.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 88,299 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,298,000 after purchasing an additional 40,704 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $713,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 15.7% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 74,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,978,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NKE opened at $82.14 on Wednesday. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $70.75 and a one year high of $123.39. The firm has a market cap of $123.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.36.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,435,628. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,435,628. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,419,507.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa America cut NIKE from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on NIKE from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on NIKE from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on NIKE from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.56.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

