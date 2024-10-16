Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 167 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,480,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $670,812,000 after acquiring an additional 25,387 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Landstar System by 415.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Landstar System by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Landstar System by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,926,000 after purchasing an additional 10,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in Landstar System by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 12,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LSTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Landstar System from $167.00 to $165.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Landstar System from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.25.

Landstar System Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $188.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.13 and a 1-year high of $201.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $184.37 and a 200-day moving average of $182.58. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 0.80.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.15%.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

