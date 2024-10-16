Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 6,803 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 87,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,803 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPTS. BOKF NA bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 327.6% during the third quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 148.3% during the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPTS opened at $29.19 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.60 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.99.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.