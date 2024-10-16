Richardson Electronics, Ltd. Expected to Earn Q3 2025 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share (NASDAQ:RELL)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Sidoti Csr lowered their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Richardson Electronics in a research note issued on Friday, October 11th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Soderstrom now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Richardson Electronics’ current full-year earnings is $0.44 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Richardson Electronics’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 9th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Richardson Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $53.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Richardson Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Richardson Electronics Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of RELL stock opened at $12.97 on Monday. Richardson Electronics has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $14.30. The company has a market capitalization of $185.19 million, a P/E ratio of 46.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RELL. Azarias Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,565,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at $881,000. Parthenon LLC raised its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 56.6% during the first quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 126,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 45,580 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 31,565.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 44,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 44,823 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 30.7% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 156,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 36,820 shares during the period. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Richardson Electronics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Richardson Electronics’s payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

Richardson Electronics Company Profile

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and radio frequency (RF), microwave and power components used in semiconductor manufacturing equipment, RF, and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

Featured Stories

