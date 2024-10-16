Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.33-2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty Trading Up 3.5 %

REXR stock traded up $1.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,257,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,181. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.81, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52-week low of $41.56 and a 52-week high of $58.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.21). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 30.71%. The company had revenue of $237.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 30,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $1,483,291.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,673 shares in the company, valued at $2,475,882.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 30,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $1,483,291.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,475,882.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Laura E. Clark sold 14,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $711,377.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.