Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) CFO Jack Anders Sells 10,000 Shares

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) CFO Jack Anders sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $503,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,976,279.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Revolution Medicines Trading Down 0.5 %
NASDAQ RVMD traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $48.99. 881,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,313,758. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.23 and a 200 day moving average of $40.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 1.43. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.44 and a twelve month high of $51.00.
Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.81 million. Revolution Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.92) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Revolution Medicines in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.
Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.
