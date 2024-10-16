Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) CFO Jack Anders Sells 10,000 Shares

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) CFO Jack Anders sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $503,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,976,279.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Revolution Medicines Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ RVMD traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $48.99. 881,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,313,758. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.23 and a 200 day moving average of $40.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 1.43. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.44 and a twelve month high of $51.00.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.81 million. Revolution Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.92) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revolution Medicines

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RVMD. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 55.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 140.9% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Revolution Medicines during the first quarter valued at about $104,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Revolution Medicines during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 10.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Revolution Medicines in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

