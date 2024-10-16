ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Terra Nova Asset Management LLC

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RMD. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in ResMed by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 177,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,068,000 after purchasing an additional 35,273 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the first quarter worth about $2,246,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 5.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 81,313 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,102,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,535,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in ResMed by 8.8% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 171,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,586,000 after purchasing an additional 13,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

ResMed stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $240.23. 145,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,031,204. The company has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $237.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.20. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.24 and a 12-month high of $255.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 25.00%. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

In other ResMed news, insider Justin Leong sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.07, for a total transaction of $10,419,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,741 shares in the company, valued at $4,068,108.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ResMed news, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $203,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 10,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,272. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Justin Leong sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.07, for a total value of $10,419,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,068,108.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,874 shares of company stock valued at $28,151,142. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of ResMed to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of ResMed in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.18.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

