Research Analysts Set Expectations for Affirm Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Affirm in a research note issued on Monday, October 14th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.39). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Affirm’s current full-year earnings is ($0.82) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Affirm’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Get Affirm alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AFRM. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Affirm from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Affirm from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Affirm from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Affirm Stock Down 2.8 %

Affirm stock opened at $47.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.07, a current ratio of 13.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Affirm has a 52 week low of $15.97 and a 52 week high of $52.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.40. The firm has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.46 and a beta of 3.50.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.31. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $659.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.50 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affirm

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFRM. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Affirm in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Affirm by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Affirm by 255.1% in the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Affirm

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $249,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,961.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,275 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $249,497.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,961.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christa S. Quarles sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $576,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 141,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,678,958.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,075 shares of company stock valued at $4,803,786 over the last 90 days. 13.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Affirm

(Get Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.