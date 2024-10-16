Research Analysts’ Downgrades for October 16th (CARR, CENTA, CF, EL, EMN, EMR, ENPH, FF, GPC, HWKN)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, October 16th:

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Stephens currently has $85.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $75.00.

Get Carrier Global Co alerts:

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF)

was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $83.00 price target on the stock.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating. HSBC Holdings plc currently has $100.00 target price on the stock.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $119.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $114.00.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $120.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $135.00.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a positive rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $104.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $147.00.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) was downgraded by analysts at BWS Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $110.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $106.00.

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) was downgraded by analysts at Macquarie from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. Macquarie currently has $7.80 target price on the stock.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a buy rating to a hold rating. TD Cowen currently has $145.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $156.00.

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.