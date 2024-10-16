Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Republic Services by 1.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services Trading Down 0.4 %

RSG traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $205.62. The stock had a trading volume of 119,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,544. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.65 and a 52 week high of $208.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.61.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 12.11%. On average, equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on RSG. StockNews.com cut Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $196.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Republic Services from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Republic Services from $211.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total value of $649,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,832.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

