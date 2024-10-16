Rentokil Initial (NYSE:RTO) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.08, but opened at $22.44. Rentokil Initial shares last traded at $22.63, with a volume of 84,594 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RTO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Rentokil Initial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Rentokil Initial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Barclays upgraded Rentokil Initial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Rentokil Initial Stock Performance

Rentokil Initial Cuts Dividend

The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.2034 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Rentokil Initial’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Institutional Trading of Rentokil Initial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Rentokil Initial by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial in the second quarter worth $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Rentokil Initial by 403.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Rentokil Initial during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Rentokil Initial in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

