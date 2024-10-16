Renaissance Capital LLC Boosts Position in Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK)

Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) by 190.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,354 shares during the quarter. Rubrik accounts for about 1.3% of Renaissance Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Rubrik were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RBRK. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Rubrik in the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rubrik during the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Rubrik in the 2nd quarter worth $235,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rubrik in the second quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rubrik during the second quarter valued at about $406,000.

NYSE:RBRK opened at $39.13 on Wednesday. Rubrik, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.34 and a 52 week high of $40.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.51.

Rubrik ( NYSE:RBRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $204.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.58 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RBRK. Citigroup boosted their price target on Rubrik from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Rubrik from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Rubrik to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Rubrik from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rubrik presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.41.

In other news, Director Ravi Mhatre sold 15,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $481,017.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Rubrik news, major shareholder Barry Eggers sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total value of $3,274,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,536.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ravi Mhatre sold 15,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $481,017.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 322,529 shares of company stock valued at $10,445,527.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

