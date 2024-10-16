Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 730 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,246 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOC. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 322.9% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,844 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 11.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 961 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NOC stock traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $529.55. 135,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,338. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $519.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $477.71. The company has a market cap of $78.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.34. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $418.60 and a 12 month high of $555.57.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.43. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $2.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 57.62%.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $695,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $695,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.56, for a total transaction of $663,330.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,755 shares in the company, valued at $3,225,917.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,879 shares of company stock valued at $1,410,703 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOC shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $467.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $474.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $477.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $535.00.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

