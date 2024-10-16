Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,845 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF makes up about 1.3% of Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $5,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $332,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. CGN Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 22,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter.

JAAA traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.78. The company had a trading volume of 921,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,320,878. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.74. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52 week low of $49.87 and a 52 week high of $50.96.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.2641 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

