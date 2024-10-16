Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,952 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,992 shares during the quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 615 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 3,082 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 126,889 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $11,596,000 after buying an additional 49,310 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.84.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,682.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,327.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $94.43. 2,654,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,435,666. The stock has a market cap of $106.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $71.55 and a 52-week high of $107.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.67 and its 200 day moving average is $84.54.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

