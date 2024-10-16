Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $204,000 in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Prologis by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 197,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 5.6% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 130.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total value of $671,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 13,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,046.09. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE:PLD traded up $5.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.83. 2,516,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,616,812. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.64 and a twelve month high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 36.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLD. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Prologis from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Prologis from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $124.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, August 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.71.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

