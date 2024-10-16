Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 194.1% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Motco purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 142.1% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $2.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $274.07. 94,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,336. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $195.63 and a 52-week high of $274.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.05. The company has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

