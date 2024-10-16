Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,348 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,856,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,735,620,000 after buying an additional 2,474,262 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,761.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,043,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,118,000 after purchasing an additional 987,834 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,657,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $233,525,000 after purchasing an additional 561,337 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 438.6% during the 1st quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 659,761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,564,000 after purchasing an additional 537,276 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 265.6% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 488,376 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,239,000 after acquiring an additional 354,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Barclays upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.67.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

NYSE DHI traded up $2.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $191.96. 436,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,434,856. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $185.95 and a 200-day moving average of $163.16. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $100.08 and a one year high of $199.85. The stock has a market cap of $63.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.72.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.17%.

D.R. Horton declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 18th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

